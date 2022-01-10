General Hospital Promo: Family is Forever

Charles Shaughnessy and Nicholas Chavez

It's all about family on General Hospital for this week's promo.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) tells Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) family is forever as Esme (Avery Pohl) looks on.

At GH, TJ (Tajh Bellow) tells Marshall (Robert Gossett) he has to clue everyone in on where he's been.

Laura (Genie Francis) visits with Sonny (Maurice Benard), where he tells her he's made a mess of things.

Meanwhile, at Crimson, Carly (Laura Wright) tells Nina (Cynthia Watros) to steer clear of her husband.

Watch the promo below!