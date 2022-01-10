Grey's Anatomy Renewed For 19th Season

Grey's Anatomy fans will be seeing more from the doctors of Grey Sloan. ABC has given an early season 19 renewal to the long-running medical drama and has reached a new deal with series star Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey), along with the show's original cast members Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both Pickens and Wilson have signed multi-year pacts, which include season 19. Pompeo has been pumped up from co-executive producer to executive producer, while Krista Vernoff will remain as showrunner. Over the years, Pompeo has been vocal about wanting to end the series but the comments usually arrive around the time contract renewals are near for her.

Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, said about the renewal in a released statement:

Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation. We have enormous faith in Shonda [Rhimes], Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.

The trade paper reveals Pompeo received a salary increase, which keeps her as the highest-paid actress in a primetime series. Rhimes said in a statement: