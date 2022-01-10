Skip to main content

Jen Lilley Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With GAC Media

Jen Lilley

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, Days of Our Lives; ex-Maxie, General Hospital) is getting into business with GAC Media. The actress has signed a multi-picture overall deal with GAC Media and will star in four original films over the next two years, Deadline is reporting.

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of GAC Media, said in a released statement:

Aside from being an immensely talented and hardworking actor, Jen is a generous and kindhearted person who is a perfect fit for GAC. Many of us on the GAC team have known Jen for years, and we are excited to welcome her to the family as we work together to bring even more entertaining movies to our fans.

