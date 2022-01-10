Skip to main content

Linsey Godfrey Heads Back to Days of Our Lives

Linsey Godfrey

This week, Linsey Godfrey returns to Days of Our Lives in the role of Sarah Horton, Soaps.com reports. She'll start airing the week of Jan. 17. 

The character might have been off-screen, but her absence has driven lots of storyline, especially where Xander (Paul Telfer), Gwen (Emily O'Brien), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Rex (Kyle Lowder), and more have been concerned.

Are you looking forward to Sarah's homecoming? Sound off in the comments!

