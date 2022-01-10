Star Jones to Join Divorce Court as Judge This Fall

ABC/Lou Rocco

All rise for Judge Star Jones! She will join Divorce Court as a judge starting this September, Deadline reports. The former attorney and senior assistant district attorney, who also served as a legal correspondent for many TV stations, will preside over all cases that are being brought to mediation, from divorce proceedings to domestic matters.

Stephen Brown, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations, said:

We’ve been very lucky to have had exceptionally talented judges helm Divorce Court.

He added:

Beginning next season, Star Jones will bring her life experiences, her knowledge as a litigator, and her forceful personality to that storied bench. She aspires to make the show more meaningful, more interactive, and more impactful for the couples and we can’t wait.

On 1994's Jones & Jury, Jones became the first Black person and first woman to become a TV arbitrator. In a statement, the ex-The View co-host noted:

Before I was the legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive jailhouse interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney. Since the beginning of my TV career, it’s been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless; and after more than 30 consecutive years on television and in people’s homes, that remains true.

As a fan of television’s longest-running court show, I was honored to be considered to take over the Divorce Court TV bench, following in the footsteps of three incredible women, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Lynn Toler, and Judge Faith Jenkins. I will offer the parties before Divorce Court, as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law and a decision driven by my proven legal expertise, compassion and empathy, personal experiences, and hard-earned common sense.

Lincolnwood Productions produces Divorce Court; the program is distributed by FOX First Run, while Sonja Solomun is the Executive in Charge.