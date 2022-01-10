Steven Bergman Photography

What can fans expect from The Bold and the Beautiful's newest character, Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech)? Former As the World Turns star Creech (ex-Denise Maynard) sat down with Soap Opera Digest to dish all about the good doc, who's the mom of Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Paris (Diamond White).

Of joining the soap, Creech mused:

I think it was an aligning of the stars because everything just fell into place. I was called in through normal casting, and I had a good chemistry read with Diamond [White, Paris] and the rest is history. Here I am, and I’ve got to say, it is extraordinary being here.

How would she describe the MD? Creech shared:

Grace is ‘Dr. Grace Buckingham,’ thank you very much. She loves her girls and like any mother, she wants the best for them — so some may see that as overprotective or overbearing, but I think that she is every woman’s mother. Every parent wants to give some guidance but also allow their children to develop their own sense of direction and intuition, and I think Grace has done that.

Dr. Buckingham is out to keep her daughters safe, even though Zoe isn't in town at the moment. But she feels especially protective over her children after the devastating actions of her ex and the young ladies' father, Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). Creech said: