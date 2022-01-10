Skip to main content

The View's Ana Navarro Announces She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Ana Navarro

The View co-hosts Ana Navarro has tested positive for COVID, which she divulged on a remotely-filmed episode. According to Deadline, the news came one week after moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced she had tested positive for the virus.

A vaccinated Navarro said:

I am now positive for COVID. I’m feeling no symptoms, I’m feeling pretty good so far, I hope this stays. I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat, I assumed I had it. I’ve been isolating with my dog and my box of Kleenex. I’m doing pretty good so I hope that people stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines.

She added on Twitter:

