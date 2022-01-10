The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Genoa City Rallies Around Michael

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) doesn't budge on his stance. Watch for Devon to show Abby (Melissa Ordway) a harsh reality and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to have his back.

Lily: The ChancComm exec (Christel Khalil) takes a hard line with Ashland (Richard Burgi).

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid becomes concerned Chance's (Conner Floyd) past is coming back.

Michael: The D.A. (Christian LeBlanc) has a work dilemma that causes him to contemplate his station in life and if he should retire. Look for Michael to get help from his family and friends and for viewers to get a retrospective on Michael's life and LeBlanc's tenure on Y&R for the past 30 years.

Watch for Victor (Eric Braeden) to develop the perfect idea for Michael to not to quit law.

Chelsea: The con artist-designer (Melissa Claire Egan) hits a nerve with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Sally: The scheming redhead presents an irresistible offer to Adam (Mark Grossman).

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) stuns her ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow) with her latest move.

Adam: The black sheep Newman delivers crushing news to his ex Chelsea.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) discusses her worries regarding the family fights with Victor.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) gets the upper hand on Adam. Will Victoria beat Adam at his own game?