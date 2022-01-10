Skip to main content

WATCH: Peacock Unveils Full Trailer For Bel-Air (VIDEO)

Slated to premiere on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday, Bel-Air is exciting fans with new trailer. Peacock just unveiled a new sneak peek at its sudsy reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The clip contains the first actual footage of the cast members in their roles, with newcomer Jabari Banks as Will. The hour-long serialized drama, set in modern America, is based on a film by Morgan Cooper, who serves director/co-writer/EP; showrunners and EPs are T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Watch the trailer below.

