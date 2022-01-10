WATCH: Today's Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID as Hoda Kotb Returns to Studio (VIDEO)

Today's Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19 and is working remotely, according to Deadline. This comes on the same day as Hoda Kotb returns to the studio after receiving back-to-back negative test results; Kotb herself missed the show two days last week after testing positive.

Both women, vaccinated and boosted, have experienced mild symptoms. Of her symptoms, Guthrie said:

Little sniffles, not much more than that.

On today's episode, she added that she feels "really good" and anticipates working remotely for a few more days before coming back to the studio. Watch her share the news below.