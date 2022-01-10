Whoopi Goldberg Headlines Soapdish Reboot For Paramount+

Steven Bergman Photography

Whoopi Goldberg is set to reprise her role as Rose, head writer of sudser The Sun Also Sets, in a reboot of the 1991 comedy Soapdish. Based on the original film, the Paramount+ dramedy was described by Deadline as a "juicy, soapy, and twisty dramedy ensemble."

Hailing from a partnership between the NAACP and CBS Studios, Soapdish is co-written by Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman and American Horror Story's Asha Michelle Wilson. Urman and Joanna Klein will EP for Sutton Street, along with Wilson and Tom Leonardis.

Sheila Ducksworth, President of NAACP-CBS Studios, stated of forthcoming projects:

This slate is highly indicative of the kind of fare that we’re looking to put forward, which is fresh and entertaining, with a strong point of view, and we have been very fortunate to have several attachments that we think will really propel our projects in a big way. We’re working with Whoopi Goldberg, we’re working with DL Hughley, we’re working with Earthquake, and we have several more projects in the queue that also have big talent attachments which we’re very excited about. It’s representation at its best, it’s showing different sides of life, different opinions, different types of people that there are, and that’s our goal for all of this: to have full inclusion of all different types of viewpoints in all that we do in a fun way.

After starting at NAACP-CBS Studios, Ducksworth reached out to Goldberg, and the pair met on Zoom. After sharing their mutual love for Soapdish, they got the ball rolling on a possible reboot. Urman and Klein then came on board; Urman suggested Wilson as co-writer.

Ducksworth said: