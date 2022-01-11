Skip to main content

First Impressions: Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful

Dr. Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) came to Los Angeles today to visit with her daughter Paris (Diamond White) on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Just as Paris was telling Zende (Delon de Metz) that she missed her mother, she shows up at Forrester Creations! Paris is thrilled to see her mother, but assumes she is only there for a visit. A little more conversation reveals that Mama Buckingham plans to stay around for a while. 

What are your first impressions of Creech as Grace? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

