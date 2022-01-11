Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment Prez on GH Streaming Possibilities: "We're Open"

Could General Hospital have exclusive content on Hulu, similar to what Days of Our Lives has done with Peacock? That was one question posed to Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, during the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour.

According to Soap Hub, Erwich stated:

General Hospital is having a great season as it has for many of the past decades. We’re always open to exploring additional iterations or explorations of that franchise. The show is having a great year. We’re open.

Hulu is majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company, which also owns ABC. GH airs on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Asked about the anticipated All My Children primetime spinoff, Pine Valley, Erwich stated: