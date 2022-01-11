Robert Newman Heads to The Young and The Restless as Ashland Locke

Photo Credit: LPKim Photography

Former Guiding Light fan favorite Robert Newman (ex-Joshua "Josh" Lewis) has signed on to The Young and the Restless. Newman will take over the role of Ashland Locke, which was recently vacated by Richard Burgi, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Newman is best known as Joshua Lewis, but he has also had a short stint portraying dastardly Kirk Cranston on Santa Barbara and Aztec treasure hunter Prescott Harrell on General Hospital in 1985.

Look for Newman's first episode to air next month.