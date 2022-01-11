The Talk Co-Hosts Head to The Price Is Right at Night

ViacomCBS/The Price is Right

The Talk is set to meet The Price is Right in an upcoming primetime crossover special. Next week, The Talk's co-hosts will take center stage on The Price is Right at Night.

Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Sheryl Underwood will play alongside contestants for Feeding America, the biggest hunger relief charity in the U.S. The contestants will also compete for prizes.

The Price is Right at Night airs on CBS Jan. 19 at 8 PM EST; it will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.