WATCH: Sudsy Vineyard Drama The Kings of Napa Debuts Tonight on OWN (VIDEO)

Christos Kalohoridis /Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

OWN's anticipated primetime drama The Kings of Napa premieres tonight, and boy, are there plenty of suds to go around!

Centered on the wealthy and aspirational King family, The Kings of Napa highlights the next generation as the patriarch exits the company. The family heirs must struggle for power, influence, and their own legacy. And all this soapy goodness is set against the stunning Napa Valley in California.

Don't miss Kings of Napa, premiering tonight at 8 PM EST on OWN.