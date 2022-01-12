Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Fan Fave to Guest Star on Bull Tomorrow

Tomorrow, fans of ABC soaps in the '90s are going to have a field day. CBS' drama Bull, headlined by Michael Weatherly (ex-Cooper, Loving), will welcome Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa, One Life to Live) as Linda Bloom. What shenanigans will ensue when these two powerhouses team up? Tune in at 10 PM EST to find out!

Plus, a UK theater tour for a daytime and primetime mainstay, tons of movies for Guiding Light grads, and daytime names gracing ABC's Black-ish.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) will star in a UK production of the mystery play Catch Me If You Can; the nationwide tour will begin at the Theatre Royal in Windsor on Feb. 8

Days of Our Lives

Roark Critchlow (ex-Mike) will star in the crime thriller Chained, out now

General Hospital

Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) stars in the historical thriller Resistance: 1942; watch the trailer here

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) stars in the short film To the Moon and Back, which is available to watch here

Stephen A. Smith (Brick) will guest star on Season 8 of ABC's Black-ish

Guiding Light

Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) is set to star in the sci-fi flick True Love, set in the near future

Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the action-thriller Little Dixie, to be distributed worldwide by Paramount Pictures

Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) stars in the horror film X, in which danger rocks the set of a porn film in 1970s Texas

Orlagh Cassidy (ex-Doris) will star in Season 3 of Topic's ensemble web drama The Accidental Wolf

Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) headlines the horror flick Incarnation, available in theaters and on VOD Feb. 18

One Life to Live

Zetna Fuentes (director) will direct an Amazon feature film about the life of poet/lawyer Reginald Dwayne Betts

Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) will guest on an upcoming episode of Bull, playing Linda Bloom; the episode will air Jan. 13 on CBS at 10 PM EST

