Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Fan Fave to Guest Star on Bull Tomorrow
Tomorrow, fans of ABC soaps in the '90s are going to have a field day. CBS' drama Bull, headlined by Michael Weatherly (ex-Cooper, Loving), will welcome Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa, One Life to Live) as Linda Bloom. What shenanigans will ensue when these two powerhouses team up? Tune in at 10 PM EST to find out!
Plus, a UK theater tour for a daytime and primetime mainstay, tons of movies for Guiding Light grads, and daytime names gracing ABC's Black-ish.
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) will star in a UK production of the mystery play Catch Me If You Can; the nationwide tour will begin at the Theatre Royal in Windsor on Feb. 8
Days of Our Lives
- Roark Critchlow (ex-Mike) will star in the crime thriller Chained, out now
General Hospital
- Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) stars in the historical thriller Resistance: 1942; watch the trailer here
- Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) stars in the short film To the Moon and Back, which is available to watch here
- Stephen A. Smith (Brick) will guest star on Season 8 of ABC's Black-ish
- Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) is set to star in the sci-fi flick True Love, set in the near future
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the action-thriller Little Dixie, to be distributed worldwide by Paramount Pictures
- Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) stars in the horror film X, in which danger rocks the set of a porn film in 1970s Texas
- Orlagh Cassidy (ex-Doris) will star in Season 3 of Topic's ensemble web drama The Accidental Wolf
- Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) headlines the horror flick Incarnation, available in theaters and on VOD Feb. 18
One Life to Live
- Zetna Fuentes (director) will direct an Amazon feature film about the life of poet/lawyer Reginald Dwayne Betts
- Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) will guest on an upcoming episode of Bull, playing Linda Bloom; the episode will air Jan. 13 on CBS at 10 PM EST
The Young and the Restless