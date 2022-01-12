Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: One Life to Live Fan Fave to Guest Star on Bull Tomorrow

Florencia Lozano

Tomorrow, fans of ABC soaps in the '90s are going to have a field day. CBS' drama Bull, headlined by Michael Weatherly (ex-Cooper, Loving), will welcome Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa, One Life to Live) as Linda Bloom. What shenanigans will ensue when these two powerhouses team up? Tune in at 10 PM EST to find out! 

Plus, a UK theater tour for a daytime and primetime mainstay, tons of movies for Guiding Light grads, and daytime names gracing ABC's Black-ish.

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) will star in a UK production of the mystery play Catch Me If You Can; the nationwide tour will begin at the Theatre Royal in Windsor on Feb. 8
Catch Me If You CAn

Days of Our Lives

  • Roark Critchlow (ex-Mike) will star in the crime thriller Chained, out now

General Hospital

  • Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) stars in the historical thriller Resistance: 1942; watch the trailer here
  • Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) stars in the short film To the Moon and Back, which is available to watch here
  • Stephen A. Smith (Brick) will guest star on Season 8 of ABC's Black-ish

Guiding Light

  • Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) is set to star in the sci-fi flick True Love, set in the near future
  • Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) will star in the action-thriller Little Dixie, to be distributed worldwide by Paramount Pictures
  • Brittany Snow (ex-Susan) stars in the horror film X, in which danger rocks the set of a porn film in 1970s Texas
  • Orlagh Cassidy (ex-Doris) will star in Season 3 of Topic's ensemble web drama The Accidental Wolf
  • Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) headlines the horror flick Incarnation, available in theaters and on VOD Feb. 18
Taye Diggs in Incarnation

Taye Diggs in Incarnation

One Life to Live 

  • Zetna Fuentes (director) will direct an Amazon feature film about the life of poet/lawyer Reginald Dwayne Betts
  • Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) will guest on an upcoming episode of Bull, playing Linda Bloom; the episode will air Jan. 13 on CBS at 10 PM EST
Bull Florencia Lozano Michael Weatherly

The Young and the Restless

  • Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) will guest star on Season 8 of ABC's Black-ish

