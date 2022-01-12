Dan Feuerriegel

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Johnny/EJ: JoDevil is talking to Stefano’s portrait relishing in his memories when EJ walks in. He wants to know who Johnny is talking to. Johnny tells him he talks to Nonno sometimes. EJ thinks Johnny was a little cruel the night before. Johnny credits his father and tells him his place is at DiMera.

Johnny offers to help EJ with DiMera business if he goes to prison. He admits he needs to be unencumbered to fulfill his plans and that includes offloading Chanel. EJ wonders what Johnny has planned for DiMera. Johnny thinks EJ should sign over his DiMera shares to him. He explains to EJ that he needs them to derail Chad and anyone else. Johnny convinces EJ to do so on a temporary basis and only if he goes to prison.

Belle/Chad: Chad explains to Belle why he has to testify against EJ. Belle outlines how EJ used company funds and recorded it, which doesn’t sound like him. Chad finds out EJ could be put away for 8-10 years.

Chanel/Allie: The gals wake up and Allie realizes their night together wasn’t a dream. Allie remembers her relationship Tripp. Cue Tripp’s well-timed phone call. Allie lies and Tripp she’s at home. Tripp offers to pop in on her, but she says she’s running out to check on Chanel. Allie feels sick and decides to tell Tripp the truth.

Chanel's worried she will lose her best friend. Allie reassures her that she will always be there for Chanel.

Nicole/Belle: Nicole wonders why Belle can’t take EJ’s case. Belle claims it’s a conflict of interest and it would send Sami through the roof. Nicole thinks that would be a bonus though ultimately, she thinks EJ is innocent. Nicole outlines why she thinks EJ is being framed, starting with his own brother Chad.

Ava/Tripp: The two catch up on the latest tea. Ava’s concerned about Tripp’s relationship as she’s aware there’s a bit of Sappho between Allie and Chanel. Ava advises him to be careful. Tripp tells her Chanel is not a threat.

Chad/Kate: Kate notes Chad's distress about how long EJ could stay in prison. Kate tells him if he confesses, Lucas will go to prison instead. Chad reminds her that Lucas is the guilty one. Kate tries to rationalize what Lucas did and tells Chad that EJ will kill Lucas if he finds out the truth. Chad will no doubt struggle to the very end with this intel.

Rafe/Melinda: At the Salem PD, Melinda tells Rafe he will be facing Internal Affairs after accusations that he manipulated evidence.

The last yards:

Ava wants to have an honest chat about Nicole and Rafe. She tells Nicole she doesn’t have to be sensitive to her feelings and invites her to dinner.

Allie goes to the hospital to see Tripp but doesn’t tell him the truth.

Chanel goes to the DiMera mansion to return Johnny's ring and house keys before storming off.

Belle interrupts Melinda and EJ in the courtroom to announce she will defend him.

The Good:

-JoDevil trying to manipulate EJ's feeling by channeling Stefano's desires for him to join the DiMera team.

-Allie not having regrets about their night together and remaining supportive of her bestie.

The Bad:

-JoDevil carrying on a Salem tradition by talking out loud to no one. He got caught by EJ and Chanel. The D is supposed to be a bit smarter than that.

-Chad's predictable conscience telling him to do a 180 and run from his DiMera roots to be the good guy.

