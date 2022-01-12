Ex-The Young and The Restless Star Richard Burgi Reveals He Was Fired For Violating COVID Policy

Provided by CBS

Richard Burgi is opening up about his exit fromThe Young and the Restless. Burgi revealed on Instagram the real reason behind his departure from the show: violating COVID-19 policy.

Burgi explained on his IG Stories that he was “setting the record straight” after he saw an article via Google about why he was released from the show. Burgi explained he “naively and inadvertently” violated Y&R’s COVID policy. The actor stated he tested positive for the coronavirus during the Christmas holiday, after he made a trip to the East Coast to visit his mother at his niece’s home.

Just how did he violate the show’s policy? According to Burgi, he underwent the CDC’s guidelines; the CDC states on its website:

People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.

Burgi said he came back to work after the five days, got tested twice, and was negative on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, he added:

I showed up to work and it was not within the show’s guidelines, which was a ten-day protocol, so I inadvertently violated the show’s COVID rules and protocols. I felt terrible about it, I still do. It bothers me mightily but I respect whatever the show’s decision is.

Burgi went on to give best wishes to former Guiding Light star Robert Newman, who was recently announced to be taking over the role, and praise working with Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman), along with the cast and crew.