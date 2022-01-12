Kristina Wagner on General Hospital Return: "There’s a Lot of Opportunity"

ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Felicia is back on canvas, and portrayer Kristina Wagner is excited to be back on contract. What was returning to the ABC soap for her, and what material is she working on now? Wagner dished to Soap Opera Digest.

The COVID-19 pandemic derailed some early plans to appear. Wagner explained:

I wasn’t too anxious to come in at different times; I wasn’t too anxious to see if this was going to be a risk for me. They wanted to include me in Peter [Wes Ramsey] and Maxie’s [Kirsten Storms] wedding, but I was a little hesitant, which is why that didn’t happen.

Felicia did pop up on GH last year to attend Sean Donely's (John Reilly) memorial service. And when EP Frank Valentini reached out to her manager at the end of 2021 to ask about the possibility of her coming back, things worked out. Wagner said:

My personal life has been really busy, but I have this new space where I need to kind of occupy my mind with other things. And this [comeback] is a perfect avenue for that. I’m really thrilled about it. I’m actually really excited about just having some creativity in my life again, and being back into this environment has been riveting. This show is a well-oiled machine and we’re moving at light speed. It’s a very different environment to work in than what I’m used to — and it’s hard! It’s very challenging but I’m up for the challenge and I’m thrilled to be there.

