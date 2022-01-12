Veteran Actress Margaret Colin to Guest on The Locher Room

Margaret Colin

Margaret Colin is making her way to The Locher Room. The actress, who starred on The Edge of Night as Paige Madison and originated the role of Margo Hughes on As The World Turns, will discuss her stories career in soaps along with her work on Broadway, primetime, and films.

Colin, who also starred in Gossip Girl and just reprised her role in the reboot on HBO Max as Eleanor Waldorf, will discuss finding love on the set of ATWT when she married her former co-star Justin Deas (ex-Buzz Cooper, Guiding Light) when he played Tom Hughes. The couple have been married since 1988 and are parents to two sons.

Colin is slated to appear live in The Locher Room on Jan. 19 at 3 PM EST, HERE.