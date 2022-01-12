The Young and the Restless Recap: Victoria Approaches Victor to Broker a Deal for Newman Media (WATCH)

Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Lily/Adam/Victor: Lily visits Adam and wonders why he sent a congratulatory text message after Billy said they were done feuding. Adam says he was only trying to get on her good side. Lily shoots Adam down when he tries to see what happened with Jill.

Victor comes in and Lily fills him in on Billy’s new position at Chancellor. Lily tells Victor that Billy has thrown up the white flag and hopes they will deal with it, then leaves.

Adam tells Victor everything that Billy did was fake and he wasn't going down a dark hole after all.

Devon/Nate: Devon runs into Nate at Crimson Lights. Devon fills Nate in on what happened with Chance and Abby. Nate feels badly about it, but Devon assures him it wasn't anything he did. Devon tells Nate he is suing for shared custody, which worries Nate.

Victoria/Ashland: At Newman, Victoria crows to Ashland that Jill wants to finalize the deal between ChancComm and Newman-Locke. She is feeling herself to the point that she thinks she can get Newman Media from Victor as well.

Victoria/Victor: At the ranch, Victor and Victoria talk about their impending deal with Jill. She tells Victor she wants to buy Newman Media. Victoria tells him he has Ashland's support and tells Victor it's not a grudge move against Adam. Victor turns her down, but Victoria warns him he should sell before Adam does irreparable damage.

Sally/Chelsea/Chloe/Adam: Sally summons Chelsea to Society. She wants to work with Chelsea and has some ideas ready to go. Chloe shows up and joins their meeting. Chelsea offers constructive criticism to Sally. She tells Sally to choose the top five ideas and present them and not waste their time with 20.

Chloe wants to work toward being a well-oiled machine, but is discouraged by their progress. She sees nothing but problems between Chelsea and Sally when it comes to Adam. Sally wants to be a team player so Chloe tells she should go to New York to cover interviews.

Adam and Chelsea talk about Connor and his desire to have her move into the ranch. Neither thinks it's a good idea. Adam tells her he's looking for his own place. They make plans to meet after work for a drink.

When they're alone, Sally asks Adam if he can take time to go to New York.

Devon/Lily/Ashland: After Nate leaves, Devon tells her about his plans for Dominic. He asks Lily if Billy can truly walk away from his feud with the Newmans. Devon's worried that Billy may be a professional liability considering his track record.

Lily runs into Ashland and asks if he can walk away from Billy since he's not poking the bear anymore.

The Good:

-The inevitable triangle with Adam, Chelsea, and Sally. Poor Chloe!

-Victoria having the guts to approach her father to take over her brother's company.

The Bad:

-Lily just keeps that albatross Billy. Too bad she can't see what Devon can...he's a professional liability.

-Ashland wandering around without purpose. He's on Victoria's leash and seems to be out of sorts with any feud involving Chancellor. Hopefully, he will break the chains.

What was your good and bad for today? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!