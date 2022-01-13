Krista Allen

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope/Steffy/Taylor: Hope warns Steffy not to take advantage of her mother's problems. Steffy tells Hope that her parents' minds are their own. Taylor steps in and breaks them up. She feels awkward listening to them and offers her help to Brooke if needed.

When Steffy brings up how Ridge has two families, Hope is quick to remind her they agreed they were one big family. Taylor tells Hope she will see Ridge often, but isn't in LA to break up his marriage.

Brooke/Ridge: Brooke is dogged by what triggered her, but encourages Ridge to go to work and he does. She doesn't need a babysitter and he needs to get to his meetings.

Paris/Grace/Carter: Grace is gushing over Paris and her success at Forrester. Carter comes in and the two finally meet. There's a mutual admiration moment until Grace brings up Zoe. Grace tells him she's traveling, successful, and moving on with her life. She adds she's considering relocating to LA. When Carter sings Paris' praises, Grace doesn't look too thrilled.

Steffy/Taylor: After Hope leaves, Steffy shreds Brooke for making Ridge support her new association with Deacon. Taylor tries to be diplomatic, but Steffy just keeps yammering on about Ridge being trapped with the Logans. Steffy encourages Taylor to fight for her family.

Brooke/Hope: Now that Ridge is gone, Hope comes into the house. She asks Brooke about Deacon. Hope thinks there's more to the story since Brooke suddenly wants Deacon gone, and asks if Deacon was present on New Year's Eve.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Paris Gets a Surprise When Her Mother Comes to LA

The Good:

-The steely and smart side of Hope. She put her foot down knowing how shifty Steffy can be, then confronted her mother with some tough questions about Deacon.

-Grace...so far so good...hopefully, she will become a force. She's clearly not here for Carter's BS with her daughters.

The Bad:

-Yes Brooke was an instant alcoholic, but she has to know deep down there is no such thing as never again. Addiction isn't that cut and dry.

-Steffy working so hard to try to make her mother happy. I mean, she doesn't even know how her mother feels about Ridge.

What was your good and bad for today? We want to hear from YOU!

Watch the video below and check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!