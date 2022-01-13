Fox Moves Country Music Soap Monarch to Fall

Photo Credit: FOX

Fox's highly anticipated Monarch is getting pushed back and will debut this fall. Fox announced on Wednesday the country drama starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel is being delayed due to COVID-19.

Deadline is reporting the series, centering on the Romans, who are considered the first family of country music and the dynasty they are trying to protect, has delayed its airing from Jan. 30 to the fall due to the skyrocketing cases of the spread of the coronavirus.

Fox said in a released statement:

With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s January 30 debut to the Fall. As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is Monarch.

The show will continue production, which is taking place in Atlanta. No word on the new airdate and what show will replace the space Monarch occupied in the schedule.