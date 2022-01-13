HBO Max is Rebooting Degrassi

HBO Max

Today, WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced that Degrassi will be rebooted on HBO Max. A new iteration of the WildBrain kids and teen franchise, it will be led by showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale). Consisting of ten hour-long episodes, the Degrassi reboot is expected to launch on HBO Max next year.

Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., said:

Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling. WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.

The new Degrassi will focus on self-discovery for high school students. Set in Toronto, Degrassi concentrates on kids and teachers who must deal with events that bring them closer and tear them apart; the complex characters are searching for, and struggle with, hope, love, and new chances.

The streaming service also nabbed U.S. rights to all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will become available on HBO Max this spring. Degrassi will also be made available eventually on Cartoon Network.

WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen commented:

I'm delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for Degrassi, a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience. This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach.

WildBrain Studios will produce Degrassi, which will be developed by EPs Azzopardi and Cohen. The show will film in Toronto this summer.

Cohen and Azzopardi stated: