Kevin Spirtas, Patrika Darbo

Kevin Spirtas and Patrika Darbo are heading back to Salem. Soap Opera Digest is reporting the two will return to Days of Our Lives in the roles of Craig and Nancy Wesley.

**SPOILER ALERT** According to the magazine, Nancy pays a visit to her daughter Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to deliver bad news about her dad Craig: He's having an affair! Well, Nancy thinks he is, but is he? How much more bad news can Chloe take, given bae Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is presumed dead and old boo Brady (Eric Martsolf) is the prime suspect?

Look for Darbo to appear on Jan. 14 and for Spirtas to return on Jan 21 to follow Nancy. The last time Darbo was seen on DAYS was in 2017, with Spirtas in 2009, while they made joint appearances on DAYS' digital series, Last Blast Reunion.