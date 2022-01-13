Steve Harvey Complains Political Correctness Has "Killed" Comedy While Promoting New Judge Show

ABC/Matt Sayles

While promoting his new ABC courtroom show Judge Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey weighed in on the possibility of another comedy special. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey explained that "cancel culture" is the reason he won't be returning for another special anytime soon.

During Judge Steve Harvey's Television Critics Association press tour panel, Harvey stated:

We’re in the cancel culture now. Nobody can say anything he wants to — Chris Rock can’t, Kevin Hart can’t, Cedric the Entertainer can’t, D.L. Hughley can’t. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven. He’s subscription.

He added:

If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there’s no way I could maintain it because political correctness has killed comedy, has killed it. Every joke now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. What people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. The joke can’t be about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes have to be about people — because that’s the most interesting topic. So if I come back, I have to wait until I’m done [with my TV career]. And I’m not done. I’d have to call it This Is It or something like that.

Harvey went on to note: