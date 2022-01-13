WATCH: ABC Drops Trailer For Wine Soap Promised Land (VIDEO)

ABC/Nino Muñoz

ABC is unleashing another primetime soap: Promised Land. The multi-generational sudser highlights a Latinx family whose members are contending for wealth in California's Sonoma Valley.

The show stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón, and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

Written/EP-ed by Matt Lopez, Promised Land also boasts as executive producer Adam Kolbrenner, Maggie Malina, and Michael Cuesta (who will also direct).

Get a sneak peek of the drama below.

Don't miss Promised Land, debuting on ABC Jan. 24 at 10 PM EST.