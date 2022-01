Writers Guild Unveils 2022 WGA Award Nominees

Writers Guild of America

The Writers Guild of America has announced nominations for extraordinary achievements in new media, TV, news, audio/radio, and promotional writing for 2021. Winners will be announced at the 74th annual Writers Guild Awards ceremony on March 20.

Nominated for Outstanding Daytime Drama are General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives. Listed below are the writing teams for each show.

General Hospital, ABC

Head Writers: Chris Van Etten, Dan O’Connor

Associate Head Writer: Anna T. Cascio

Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Shannon Peace, David Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Scott Sickles

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Head Writer: Amanda L. Beall

Writers: Susan Banks, Jeff Beldner, Sara A. Bibel, Brent Boyd, Susan Dansby, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Marin Gazzaniga, Lynn Martin, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati

Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder