Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Steffy begins our day by telling Taylor about all the ways Brooke is going to let Daddy Ridge down. She can’t accept “The Logans” winning yet again.

Side Note: Are we encountering Steffy circa 2014?

Taylor says that Ridge is doing the best he can because it’s hard to have two families. Steffy counters by saying that she understands because Taylor has always taught her and Thomas to take the high road - unlike the Logans. She continues by saying that the whole Deacon thing is taking Daddy Ridge down a road that is disrespectful.

Side Note: Mayhaps, Steffy should review her own adulterous and disrespectful history before throwing stones at “The Logans”.

Taylor plays into Steffy’s self-righteous review of recent events as she agrees that she is stunned that Deacon was “allowed” to come to Brooke’s house when Ridge was absent.

Side Note: Allowed? Really? Dear Taylor, do we need to review your less that virtuous history?

Steffy is done. She’s had enough of Brooke and her foolishness. Hasn’t Taylor? She wonders why Taylor doesn’t want to get back at Brooke. Steffy goes on to say they are in a way - The Logans vs. The Forresters.

Side Note: Doesn’t she mean Marones?

Steffy tells Taylor not to worry because the Forresters will triumph in their ongoing war with the Logans.

Side Note: Not to beat a dying horse but is it me or has this war been completely invisible for the past five years?

Will Taylor think Steffy is delusional? Will Steffy breathe new life into a long-dead war?

