Days of Our Lives' Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is currently possessed by the Devil. That might be pretty par for the course in Salem, but it's turned the whole town upside down! Boatman chatted with Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast about playing a possessed character and Johnny's significant love triangle.

How did Boatman find out about the possession? He recalled a phone call from the makeup department, remembering:

So I get a call from Marisa. She says, 'Hey, do you wear contacts?' And I was like, 'No, no, Marisa. I don’t.' She was like, 'Okay, cool. Well, there’s a place.' And she gave me the name of the place and and the address and said, 'There’s an appointment for you to go in there at 11 on Monday to go get fitted for some.' And I was like, 'Marisa, am I going to be the Devil?' And she was like, 'Yeah, you're going to be the Devil. It’s just going for be for a while.' And I was like, 'Okay, cool, sounds good. Can you tell me anything else? and she was like, 'No, I can’t. Just make sure you go to your appointment on Monday.' And like a week and a half later, I was playing the Devil.

And playing a possessed character provides him with some unique opportunities. Boatman mused:

You have to fall in love with your character if you want to do a good job playing it, and so for me, having Johnny play possessed, it’s like I can do as an actor pretty much whatever I want. I can treat people however I want and I can be the bad guy and get to show that side of my own craft without the character of Johnny having to take any credit or blame for the bad deeds. So it’s kind of the best of both worlds; I kind of get to have my cake and eat it too.

Meanwhile, Johnny is embroiled in a love triangle with Chanel (Raven Bowens) and his twin sister Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Boatman said:

Like I said, I like the dynamic that creates between Lindsay and myself and I, I think that’s very cool, in that it’s very unique; I don’t think I’ve ever seen this on a show before. And it’s fun. It's just a fun storyline to play because it’s so outlandish and I think that’s kind of been DAYS’ M.O., that anything can happen in Salem, really, truly anything. And so I think continuing to push the envelope with this love triangle, as well as sexual fluidity, I think it’s very bold.

Listen to the full interview here.