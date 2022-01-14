Former CBS Daytime Head Angelica McDaniel to Help Helm Hearst Media Production Group

Angelica McDaniel

Angelica Rosas McDaniel, the former head of daytime programming at CBS, is branching out. Variety reports she is one of three senior execs to join the newly-formed Hearst Media Production Group.

McDaniel will be executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. She will head up the entertainment unit, focusing on developing unscripted programs and associated marketing, syndication, and distribution.

Hearst Media Production Group was created by Hearst Corporation to amplify Hearst Television’s program production and distribution. McDaniel was previously an EVP at Litton Entertainment, a majority interest in which was acquired by Hearst in 2017 and the balance in 2021. Litton will be rebranded under the Hearst Media Production Group umbrella.