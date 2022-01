The Bold and The Beautiful Dedicates January 17 Episode to Betty White

The Bold and the Beautiful has announced it will dedicate the show's Jan. 17 episode to Betty White. Jan. 17 would have been White's 100th birthday.

The legendary actress, who passed away at age 99 on Dec. 31, memorably played Douglas family matriarch Ann. The estranged mother to Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Pam (Alley Mills), Ann made a memorable impact on the CBS soap.