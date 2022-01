The Talk's Akbar Gbajabiamila to Guest on The Bold and The Beautiful Next Week

Steven Bergman Photography

The Talk co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila will be pulling double duty on CBS Daytime next week. The ex-NFL player will guest on The Bold and the Beautiful on Jan. 18, Soaps.com confirms. Gbajabiamila will play Max, a new executive.

He won't be the first member of The Talk family to appear on B&B. Sheryl Underwood has popped up now and again on the sudser as Emmy.