The Young and the Restless Recap for January 13, 2022

Richard Burgi, Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victoria is sitting in Victor’s chair chatting with Ashland. She wants him to know that Victor was curious about her idea of procuring Newman Media. He says that he supports her 100 percent.

Victoria goes on to say that it seemed that Victor may have thought she was pressing the issue just to make Ashland happy. She thinks Victor underestimates Ashland and overestimates Adam.

Side Note: Dear Victoria, have you met your father? You got that?!

Ashland wonders if some part of Victoria relishes punishing Adam.

Side Note: Dear Ashland, have you met Victoria?

Victoria scoffs and says that her goal is never to punish Adam. She just doesn’t think he earned the position in the first place.

Side Note: Dear Victoria, have you met yourself?

Victoria recognizes that others might think she also gained her position unfairly. It’s a burden she’s had to deal with her entire life.

Side Note: I imagine 500 million dollars must have made that burden a wee bit less difficult to bear.

Victoria goes on to point out that Adam’s position should be viewed much more skeptically than hers. Ashland appeases her by saying what Victor has given Adam, he can take away. Victoria is going to make sure that is exactly what happens. WAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

