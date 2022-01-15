The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 17-21, 2022

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Taylor (Krista Allen) tries to make nice with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) has something concerning to discuss with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Paris (Diamond White) lock lips for a second time.

Hope and Liam think they may know what happened on New Year’s Eve.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) continues to ponder her torturous plans for Brooke.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor get sweet.

Brooke pivots to avoid disaster.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) side-eyes Brooke’s sketchy behavior.

Carter’s guilt gets the best of him.

Hope REALLY wants Brooke to tell her why she guzzled hooch.

Hope urges Liam to keep Steffy in the dark.

Taylor thinks Sheila may be a wee bit obsessive about Brooke.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!