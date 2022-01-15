Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of January 17-21, 2022

Linsey Godfrey

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Chloe's (Nadia Bjorlin) parents, Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and Craig (Kevin Spirtas) come to Salem with bad news about the state of their marriage.

JoDevil's (Carson Boatman) dreams of desire lead him to Gabi (Camila Banus). Meanwhile, Chanel (Raven Bowens) is crushed by Johnny's betrayal and turns to her mother Paulina (Jackée Harry) for support.

Xander (Paul Telfer) is shocked when he visits the Kirakis mansion and finds Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

