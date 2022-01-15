Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: EJ’s Ego Overrules Belle’s Legal Advice

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 17-21, 2022
Dan Feuerriegel

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is none too happy when she discovers Brady (Eric Martsolf) sent Steve (Stephen Nichols) after her.

EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) trial is a mess.

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) return to Salem.

JoDevil (Carson Boatman) starts sniffing around Gabi (Camila Banus).

Rafe (Galen Gering) thinks Ava (Tamara Braun) is acting sketchy.

Ava is a puppet master.

Chad (Billy Flynn) sees EJ getting up close and personal with Abigail (Marci Miller).

Jake (Brandon Barash) worries about Gabi getting too close to Johnny.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Belle Takes EJ’s Case Just as Lucas Returns to Testify Against Him

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) gets an earful.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) tries to talk Chanel (Raven Bowens) through her breakup with Johnny.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) swaps stories with Brady.

Abigail doesn’t know quite what to make of Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Mother Superior catches Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) being shady.

EJ ignores Belle’s (Martha Madison) warnings about testifying.

Chanel fills Paulina in on her hookup with Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Nancy tells Chloe that Craig is cheating on her.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

