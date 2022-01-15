Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 17-21, 2022

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is none too happy when she discovers Brady (Eric Martsolf) sent Steve (Stephen Nichols) after her.

EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) trial is a mess.

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) return to Salem.

JoDevil (Carson Boatman) starts sniffing around Gabi (Camila Banus).

Rafe (Galen Gering) thinks Ava (Tamara Braun) is acting sketchy.

Ava is a puppet master.

Chad (Billy Flynn) sees EJ getting up close and personal with Abigail (Marci Miller).

Jake (Brandon Barash) worries about Gabi getting too close to Johnny.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) gets an earful.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) tries to talk Chanel (Raven Bowens) through her breakup with Johnny.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) swaps stories with Brady.

Abigail doesn’t know quite what to make of Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Mother Superior catches Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) being shady.

EJ ignores Belle’s (Martha Madison) warnings about testifying.

Chanel fills Paulina in on her hookup with Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Nancy tells Chloe that Craig is cheating on her.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!