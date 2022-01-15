General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 17-21, 2022

Genie Francis, Jackie Zeman

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Port Charles gathers to bid Luke farewell.

Laura (Genie Francis) gathers her kinfolk.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) gets an earful.

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) returns with bad news for Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) doesn’t understand Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) lack of Louise-focused emotion.

Laura and Curtis (Donnell Turner) have a sit down.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) tries to be a strong shoulder.

Felicia pushes Maxie to return to the scene of Louise’s kidnapping.

Felicia goes looking for Austin (Roger Howarth).

Portia (Brook Kerr), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), and Terry (Cassandra James) have a girls night.

Ava (Maura West) rolls up on Nina (Cynthia Watros) in the middle of a juicy conversation.

Elizabeth and Cameron (William Lipton) are stunned.

Nina finds out that Carly (Laura Wright) left Sonny.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn shift.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!