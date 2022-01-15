Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye and Lawrence Saint-Victor Visit The Talk

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) are set to appear on The Talk on Monday, Jan. 17. The actors will chat about their current storylines on the CBS soap, while Saint-Victor will also discuss being a writer for B&B.

They will also promote the guest appearance of The Talk co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila on B&B. Gbajabiamila will pop up on the sudser on Tuesday, Jan. 18. He will play Forrester Creations executive Max.

Check your local listings to find what time The Talk airs in your area!

