Daphne Oz on Launching The Good Dish: "My Experience at The Chew is Invaluable"

Sony Pictures Television/The Good Dish

All My Children fans may not have thought defunct show The Chew was a good thing (us included!) but it just was for former host Daphne Oz. Oz's new lifestyle show, The Good Dish, is gearing up for the its debut.

The freshman series, which is an offshoot of her father Dr. Mehmet Oz's series Dr. Oz (and also replacing it due to it being cancelled as he runs for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania), is finally coming to television. The junior Oz spoke with TV Insider to explain the show's long-awaited path from 2019. Oz along with Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa, discussed how the show came about.

I can go back to 2019 before COVID when I first started hearing about The Good Dish. You even had Vanessa Williams involved at one point. Take me through the journey of this show from then to now. That is the beauty of where we are now. We had the benefit of really having a chance to incubate and work out the kinks and be together as hosts and friends. Also, to be working with this incredible production team that knows each other so well and has worked together for the better part of 15 years. We’ve had lots of really great interest for the show from the outset as you recalled. We were in the process of having it be a standalone show before the pandemic, which put a hold on many new launches.

Oz explains how being on The Chew from 2011-2017 was an "invaluable" experience for her.

You are no stranger to this world as an original host of The Chew, which premiered now more than a decade ago. What is it like to be back in daytime full-time? My experience at The Chew is invaluable and so much what I hope we are able to provide. That comfort and fun. That energy that I still hear about from people who were big fans of that show and hopefully will be big fans of this show. We launched The Chew in 2011. We’re in 2022 now. What has transpired in those 11 years is an absolute explosion in food content. No other food program has been able to keep pace with that appetite.

Was The Good Dish's delay all for the best? Oz explains:

Honestly, the last few years with all of us being at home for as long as we have been, we had more time in our spaces and our kitchens. It has done nothing but skyrocket interest in great recipes, easy improvements you can make to your home, lifestyle hacks. We’ve seen the way social media has exploded with food content. It’s so interesting when a door closes, it has felt like an even more exciting one has opened. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring it to our audiences across the nation now, which is amazing.

The Good Dish debuts Jan. 17; check here for times in your area.