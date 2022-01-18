Marci Miller

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Gwen/Xander: Xander heads for the shower after some hot sex with Gwen. Gwen drifts off and has a nightmare about Sarah coming to their room and reuniting with Xander. Xander comes from the shower and Gwen pretends she doesn't remember what it's about. They're about to go another round when they hear a knock at the door. It's Abigail.

Abigail tells Xander she tracked down the pilot, Ned Grainger. Xander wants to go with Abigail to meet him. When Xander leaves to get dressed, Gwen accuses Abigail of finding Sarah just to force a breakup with Xander. Abigail denies it, but Gwen doesn't believe her. Gwen contends that Sarah walked out on Xander and Rex on her own accord. Abigail assures her those who love Sarah want to know what happened to her. Xander interrupts the duo. After some snarky words, Xander departs with Abigail.

Kayla/Steve: Kayla wakes up from a saucy dream about Sister Mary Elizabeth and Father Nichols. Steve tells her that she can get into her habit and move into the convent. Steve admits he worries about Kayla's safety. Kayla says after her kiss with the Devil, she's not afraid of anything, not even Kristen DiMera.

Nicole/Brady: Nicole wakes up from her dream about conference table sex with Rafe. Brady comes in and notices she's flushed. He wonders if she was thinking about Rafe and the conference table, but she denies it. Nicole explains it was Marlena who terrorized her with Deimos and how Rafe came to help her.

Brady tells Nicole that Steve is in Italy tracking down Kristen, but hasn't had any luck. Knowing Kristen's out there gives Brady nightmares. Brady wonders if Nicole has a future with Rafe, but Nicole tells him she has to forget about him.

Ava/Duke: Ava wakes up from her nightmare about a life-size Duke threatening to cut her head off with scissors. Rafe comes in bearing breakfast. Rafe tells Ava about the investigation into two of his cases. Ava wonders who would want to ruin his life and wonders if Rafe is accusing her. When he denies it, Ava asks why she would do something to him if he and Nicole are being honest with her. Ava distracts Rafe with sex.

Convent: Mother Superior wants Kristen to prepare for Sister Mary Elizabeth's arrival. Kristen opens a bible which has pages cut out to fit a pistol. Father Nichols drops off Sister Mary Elizabeth and Mother Superior tells him he has to leave.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Belle Butts Heads With EJ When He Goes Rogue With The Judge

The Last Yards:

-Nicole wants to move the conference table, but it weighs a ton. Rafe shows up and asks her if she needs help.

-Ned comes to the Brady Pub. Abigail shows a him a picture of Sarah and asks if he flew her somewhere.

-Someone is watching Sister Mary Elizabeth as she rifles through paperwork to find proof of Kristen's presence at the convent.

-Kristen in a red dress follows Steve to his hotel room and pulls a gun on him.

-Gwen gets a visit from "Sarah".

The Good:

-While other soaps rely on stolen kisses, DAYS is sexing it up all over the place.

-Ava's craftier than I gave her credit for. Her low key torment of Nicole and Rafe is kind of fun...even more since they are a bad pairing all around.

-Abigail and Gwen's sibling rivalry, especially since Gwen can be so unhinged.

The Bad:

-Anything related to Duke and masks!

What was your good and bad for today? We want to hear from YOU!Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!