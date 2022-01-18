Debbi Morgan Teases AMC Reunion With Darnell Williams Tonight on Our Kind of People

Steven Bergman Photography

Fans of All My Children supercouple Angie (Debbi Morgan) and Jesse (Darnell Williams), rejoice! Morgan and Williams will reunite onscreen tonight, as Williams is set to guest on Morgan's Fox drama Our Kind of People. The actress teases what fans can expect in an interview with TVLine.

What was it like to reunite with her longtime costar? Morgan mused:

We were shooting the scene when Darnell’s character walks through the door for the first time. And it was the first time we see this character on the show, and I looked at him and shouted, ‘Jesse!’ The director had to yell cut and everyone fell out laughing. It was hilarious. I knew that wasn’t his name on Our Kind of People but I couldn’t help myself. We worked together for so many years as Angie and Jesse and that’s the first thing that came to my mind.

Teaming up proved a joy. Morgan added:

I was beyond excited to work with Darnell again. He’s like family to me. We always have so much fun because we have such a close-knit relationship. He even gave me away when I married my husband Jeff.

Last week, Morgan's character, Aunt Piggy, confessed to killing her boyfriend Darius decades ago. Morgan reflected:

When I first read the script, I felt like, ‘Wait a minute? Why should Piggy go to jail after all these years?' But Piggy is evolving as a person and doesn’t like Teddy [Joe Morton] hanging over her head… She thinks turning herself in will free her from her past so she can be at peace. She took a human life and it’s weighing on her.

Don't miss tonight's Our Kind of People, airing on Fox at 9 PM EST!