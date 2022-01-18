Skip to main content

Jeopardy! Tops Syndicated Ratings With Million-Dollar Winner Amy Schneider

Amy Schneider

Amy Schneider has helped vault Jeopardy! back to the top of the ratings heap. NextTV reports that the game show remained as the number-one syndicated show in the week ending Jan. 2. Through Jan. 11, Schneider has tallied 30 wins and surpassed $1 million in winnings, making her only the fourth competitor to meet that earnings mark.

Jeopardy!'s ratings increased by 10% over the previous week to 5.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen. It ranked ahead of Family Feud, which clocked in at a 5.4 with an increase of 6%. Family Feud also came in first amongst syndicated shows in the women 25-54 demographic.

