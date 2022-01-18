Skip to main content

One Life to Live's Corbin Bleu Joins High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Corbin Bleu

Former TOLN One Life to Live star Corbin Bleu has signed on to the Disney+ original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Bleu will join Days of Our Lives alum Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire Brady), who is currently starring on the show.

Bleu boards the upcoming third season, which takes place at Camp Shallow Lake, a California family-owned sleepaway camp. It sees the Wildcats and campers take part in a high- stakes production of Frozen and must choose who is "best in snow," Deadline reports.

Bleu will play himself, a star of the High School Musical franchise, alongside  series cast members Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Keegan, Julia LesterKate ReindersDara ReneéFrankie Rodriguez, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sofia Wylie

Recommended Articles

The third season is currently in production; seasons one and two are available on Disney+.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Corbin_Bleu1
Soaps

High School Musical's Corbin Bleu Joins One Life to Live!

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
Corbin_Bleu3
Talk Shows

One Life to Live's Corbin Bleu Joins Dancing With The Stars

Mar 17, 2015
Comment
Olivia Rose Keegan
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Alum Olivia Rose Keegan Joins High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Mar 12, 2020
Comment
Corbin_Bleu
Pop Confidential

One Life to Live's Corbin Bleu Gets Engaged!

Mar 18, 2015
Comment