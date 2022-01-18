One Life to Live's Corbin Bleu Joins High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

PR Photos

Former TOLN One Life to Live star Corbin Bleu has signed on to the Disney+ original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Bleu will join Days of Our Lives alum Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire Brady), who is currently starring on the show.

Bleu boards the upcoming third season, which takes place at Camp Shallow Lake, a California family-owned sleepaway camp. It sees the Wildcats and campers take part in a high- stakes production of Frozen and must choose who is "best in snow," Deadline reports.

Bleu will play himself, a star of the High School Musical franchise, alongside series cast members Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Keegan, Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sofia Wylie.

The third season is currently in production; seasons one and two are available on Disney+.