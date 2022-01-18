WATCH: Laura Coates Talks Jeopardy! Snub After Alex Trebek Suggested Her to Replace Him (VIDEO)

Before his death, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek suggested two possible successors: hockey announcer Alex Faust or CNN anchor Laura Coates. However, Coates was snubbed for the gig when the time came. She opened up to Tamron Hall about hearing Trebek's thoughts and then being passed over.

RELATED: Video Surfaces of Alex Trebek Naming Laura Coates And Alex Faust as Successors

When she first heard Trebek had recommended her, Coates said:

I actually was as shocked as anyone else when he first said it; I’d never met him. I’m a lifelong fan of Jeopardy!.

She described feeling "thrilled" and "honored," noting she got a chance to reach out to Trebek before his passing.

But when the search for a new host began, Coates found herself shut out. She explained:

And I asked for the opportunity when it came time. They were looking for people to possibly fill in. I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed. And I asked for the opportunity and was told no, which is one of those moments, Tamron, when you have to remember to wear your own jersey. You have to remember to be your own champion in other respects, and sometimes the vision that you have for yourself, or those that surprise you from other people, don’t align with what happens. And that happened there.

Watch the discussion below.