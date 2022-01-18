Will Liz Wheeler Replace Meghan McCain at The View?

Liz Wheeler and Meghan McCain

Could Meghan McCain's replacement at The View be on the way? It may be one step closer.

According to the New York Post, former One America News conservative host Liz Wheeler is a contender for McCain's vacated seat. Wheeler told the tabloid newspaper:

They said they were impressed with my video podcast ‘The Liz Wheeler Show’ and my voice. This is encouraging to see The View, with their enormous audience and influence over demographics of key voters, consider more objective voices.

The paper claims Wheeler has been in talks with the show since September but there may be one hiccup for her: She is not vaccinated, which is a must due to a mandate from The Walt Disney Co., the parent company of ABC News.

RELATED: Fox News Contributor Lisa Marie Boothe Nixed For The View Gig After Refusing To Be Vaccinated

Previous candidate Lisa Boothe was rejected for the job after she refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Wheeler has undergone several interviews with upper management at the show and has talked with executive producer Brian Teta. While it seems Wheeler may be a top candidate, an insider for the show told the Post:

If someone is not vaccinated, they would not be under consideration as that’s against our corporate policy.

Candidates that have been considered have included Wheeler, conservative commentator Lauren Chen, Kelsey Harkness, a senior policy analyst at the Independent Women’s Forum, and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

A spokesperson for the show would only state: