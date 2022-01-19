Krista Allen

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester's CEO office: Ridge and a business associate (Max) rib Carter for not putting himself into the LA dating scene unless he has his eye on someone. When alone, Carter tells Ridge he wants an uncomplicated life.

Brooke's: Brooke is trying to work, but can't help keep her mind off New Year's Eve. Taylor pays her a surprise visit to offer her help, as everyone can see she's struggling with something. Taylor acknowledges that Deacon may be causing friction with Ridge. She deduces Brooke's troubles lead to back to Deacon. Brooke tells her she has a support system and will lean on her family. When Ridge comes home, Taylor leaves. Brooke tells Ridge she's too ashamed and embarrassed to talk to anyone.

Sheila's hotel room: Sheila is pacing around her hotel room, talking to herself about what could have possibly happened with Brooke nearly 20 days ago. Did the fake champagne work? Sheila spends a lot of episode talking to herself, hashing out all the possibilities, until she decides to visit Taylor.

Zende's office: Zende is fitting a model (Sequoia). Sequoia asks him out for drinks and he accepts. Enter Paris with the big ears. After Sequoia leaves, Zende reminds her she didn't want a serious relationship. Paris admits she's surprised and apologizes for overstepping. Paris says she wants Zende to be happy, but she's open to keep seeing him.

Later, Carter comes to the office. He offers an ear, so Paris tells him Zende has a date. She goes further and tells Carter she can't stop thinking about their kiss.

Taylor's office: Sheila pops in unexpectedly, which makes Taylor tense. Sheila's very curious about how Taylor's reentry to LA is going, considering her can't be reunited because of Brooke. Sheila wonders if Taylor and Deacon are causing Brooke stress.

The Good:

-Taylor offering to help Brooke. What will Taylor do once she gets the juicy details?

-Sheila trying to manipulate Taylor into spilling Brooke's tea.

The Bad:

-The looming triangle between Zende, Paris, and Carter. She's better with Carter, but he was better with Katie.

-Sheila hanging out in her hotel room talking to herself. She should be wrecking more lives than just Brooke's.

