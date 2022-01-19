Booked and Busy: Guiding Light Grad to Star in New Hulu Limited Series
Hats off to Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, Guiding Light)! The actor recently received a SAG Award nomination for his work on HBO's hit The White Lotus. Now, he has signed on to star in the Hulu limited series Immigrant alongside Kumail Nanjiani, who plays the founder of Chippendales. Elsewhere, there are plenty of primetime appearances for soap alums, ranging from procedurals to comedies. Check it out!
All My Children
- Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) will star in the thriller The Knife, the feature directorial debut from Nnamdi Asomugha
Another World
- Amy Carlson (ex-Josie) is set to appear on the American remake of the British game show Would I Lie to You? on The CW
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will direct episode three of Good Sam, airing tonight at 10 PM EST on CBS
Days of Our Lives
- Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) shared on Instagram that she will guest on the Feb. 1 episode of CBS' FBI
General Hospital
- Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre) will guest on tomorrow's episode of B Positive in the role of Kyle; tune in on Jan. 20 at 10 PM EST on CBS to watch!
- Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke) will headline a feature film called Sam's Place, based on his short film Shutter the Doors
- Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) will star in the limited Hulu series Immigrant, about Somen “Steve” Banerjee, who started Chippendales, to be played by Kumail Nanjiani; Bartlett will play producer/choreographer Nick De Noia, who's "fast-talking," ambitious, and helped make the revue a phenomenon
Loving
- Elizabeth Mitchell (ex-Dinah Lee) has signed on to recur on CBS' FBI International, playing the mom of Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank)
Port Charles
- Brian Gaskill (ex-Rafe) stars in A Bachelor's Valentine; production kicks off this month
The Young and the Restless
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) is among the recently-announced speakers at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s Beyond Film programming, open to the public and available virtually; she will speak on Jan. 23 with Amy Poehler