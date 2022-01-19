Booked and Busy: Guiding Light Grad to Star in New Hulu Limited Series

Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus Mario Perez/HBO

Hats off to Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, Guiding Light)! The actor recently received a SAG Award nomination for his work on HBO's hit The White Lotus. Now, he has signed on to star in the Hulu limited series Immigrant alongside Kumail Nanjiani, who plays the founder of Chippendales. Elsewhere, there are plenty of primetime appearances for soap alums, ranging from procedurals to comedies. Check it out!

All My Children

Melissa Leo (ex-Linda) will star in the thriller The Knife, the feature directorial debut from Nnamdi Asomugha

Another World

Amy Carlson (ex-Josie) is set to appear on the American remake of the British game show Would I Lie to You? on The CW

The Bold and the Beautiful

Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will direct episode three of Good Sam, airing tonight at 10 PM EST on CBS

Days of Our Lives

Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) shared on Instagram that she will guest on the Feb. 1 episode of CBS' FBI

General Hospital

Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre) will guest on tomorrow's episode of B Positive in the role of Kyle; tune in on Jan. 20 at 10 PM EST on CBS to watch!

(ex-Andre) will guest on tomorrow's episode of B Positive in the role of Kyle; tune in on Jan. 20 at 10 PM EST on CBS to watch! Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke) will headline a feature film called Sam's Place, based on his short film Shutter the Doors

Guiding Light

Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus) will star in the limited Hulu series Immigrant, about Somen “Steve” Banerjee, who started Chippendales, to be played by Kumail Nanjiani; Bartlett will play producer/choreographer Nick De Noia, who's "fast-talking," ambitious, and helped make the revue a phenomenon

Loving

Elizabeth Mitchell (ex-Dinah Lee) has signed on to recur on CBS' FBI International, playing the mom of Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank)

Port Charles

Brian Gaskill (ex-Rafe) stars in A Bachelor's Valentine; production kicks off this month

The Young and the Restless