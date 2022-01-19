Eden Riegel on Playing Heather on The Young and The Restless: "The Role Didn't Fit Me Like a Glove"

Steven Bergman Photography

When All My Children superstar Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca) arrived at The Young and the Restless in 2010, hopes were high. But as it turns out, playing legal eagle Heather Stevens didn't prove to be quite the right fit for the star.

Riegel told Soaps.com:

They had a legacy character that they wanted to take in an entirely new direction. They thought I’d be really good at it, but Heather also had a lot of baggage because she was kind of a vixen and a cheater.

The Daytime Emmy winner admitted of the role:

Those are not personality traits that I’m extremely comfortable portraying, and I think people watching the show could tell.

How did occupying the role of Heather compare to portraying Bianca? Riegel explained: