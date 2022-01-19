Eden Riegel on Playing Heather on The Young and The Restless: "The Role Didn't Fit Me Like a Glove"
When All My Children superstar Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca) arrived at The Young and the Restless in 2010, hopes were high. But as it turns out, playing legal eagle Heather Stevens didn't prove to be quite the right fit for the star.
They had a legacy character that they wanted to take in an entirely new direction. They thought I’d be really good at it, but Heather also had a lot of baggage because she was kind of a vixen and a cheater.
Recommended Articles
The Daytime Emmy winner admitted of the role:
Those are not personality traits that I’m extremely comfortable portraying, and I think people watching the show could tell.
How did occupying the role of Heather compare to portraying Bianca? Riegel explained:
The role didn’t fit me like a glove as Bianca did. With Bianca, I felt like I could understand every thought that she had. I related to her in every way. And this role was a bit of a challenge… we didn’t quite mesh.